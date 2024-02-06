Jackson insurance business builds new offices

Golden Rule Insurance Associates, 2519 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will move to more spacious offices along Highway 25 early next year.
GRIA, first established in 2009 in Patton, Missouri, moved to the Cape Girardeau County seat town in 2012 and will relocate to a new 8,700-square-foot facility at 1600 S. Hope St. in February.
Branding for the agency is based on the New Testament admonition known as the Golden Rule: "In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you."
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.