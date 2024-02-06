Jackson insurance business builds new offices

Golden Rule Insurance Associates, 2519 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will move to more spacious offices along Highway 25 early next year.

GRIA, first established in 2009 in Patton, Missouri, moved to the Cape Girardeau County seat town in 2012 and will relocate to a new 8,700-square-foot facility at 1600 S. Hope St. in February.