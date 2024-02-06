Jackson insurance agency adds staff

Sara Gerau Farmers Insurance Agency announced Zach Weber -- who attended graduate school at Southeast Missouri State University -- has joined the business at 200 N. Main St. in Jackson, working in property, casualty, life and health insurance.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.