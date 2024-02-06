Jackson hotel switches brands

Welcome La Quinta Inn by Wyndham to Jackson.
Located just off East Jackson Boulevard near Kohlfeld Distributing and Delmonico's Restaurant, the Jackson hotel at 303 S. Old Orchard Road has switched brands.
Previously known as Best Western, an employee told the Southeast Missourian the change was made from Best Western in the last week of March, adding the property maintains the same ownership.
La Quinta launched in 1968 in San Antonio.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.