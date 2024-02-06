All sections
BusinessApril 3, 2023

Jackson hotel switches brands

Welcome La Quinta Inn by Wyndham to Jackson. Located just off East Jackson Boulevard near Kohlfeld Distributing and Delmonico's Restaurant, the Jackson hotel at 303 S. Old Orchard Road has switched brands. Previously known as Best Western, an employee told the Southeast Missourian the change was made from Best Western in the last week of March, adding the property maintains the same ownership...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham, 3003 S. Old Orchard Road in Jackson, was formerly a Best Western property. An employee of the hotel said the switch to the La Quinta brand happened just over one week ago.
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham, 3003 S. Old Orchard Road in Jackson, was formerly a Best Western property. An employee of the hotel said the switch to the La Quinta brand happened just over one week ago.

Welcome La Quinta Inn by Wyndham to Jackson.

Located just off East Jackson Boulevard near Kohlfeld Distributing and Delmonico's Restaurant, the Jackson hotel at 303 S. Old Orchard Road has switched brands.

Previously known as Best Western, an employee told the Southeast Missourian the change was made from Best Western in the last week of March, adding the property maintains the same ownership.

La Quinta launched in 1968 in San Antonio.

