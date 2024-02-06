All sections
BusinessAugust 8, 2022
Jackson Homecomers's charitable support
Jackson Homecomers has been sponsored by the Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post 158 since the late 1940s -- with proceeds benefiting various causes. Larry Koehler of Post 158 told the Jackson Board of Aldermen last week money raised at the most recent five-day event, July 26 to 30, went to support initiatives, including the following:...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A crowd mingles on opening night July 26 for 2022 Jackson Homecomers. American Legion Post 158, which has sponsored Homecomers for more than 70 years, supports various charitable causes with money derived from the five-day annual event.
A crowd mingles on opening night July 26 for 2022 Jackson Homecomers. American Legion Post 158, which has sponsored Homecomers for more than 70 years, supports various charitable causes with money derived from the five-day annual event.Southeast Missourian file

Jackson Homecomers has been sponsored by the Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post 158 since the late 1940s — with proceeds benefiting various causes.

Larry Koehler of Post 158 told the Jackson Board of Aldermen last week money raised at the most recent five-day event, July 26 to 30, went to support initiatives, including the following:

  • Three scholarships for Jackson High School seniors
  • Boys State, an eight-day summer Legion Auxiliary program teaching high schoolers leadership skills and educating them about the workings of government
  • American Legion baseball
  • Assistance to veterans
  • Loans of medical equipment at no charge
  • Support of Boy Scout programming

Koehler added that Post 158, among other things, hosts Red Cross blood drives and offers a flag disposal service.

Business
