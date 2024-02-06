Jackson Homecomers's charitable support

Jackson Homecomers has been sponsored by the Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post 158 since the late 1940s — with proceeds benefiting various causes.
Larry Koehler of Post 158 told the Jackson Board of Aldermen last week money raised at the most recent five-day event, July 26 to 30, went to support initiatives, including the following:
Koehler added that Post 158, among other things, hosts Red Cross blood drives and offers a flag disposal service.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.