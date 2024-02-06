Jackson High School teacher honored with STEM grant

Leanne Thele, a science teacher at Jackson High School, has been notified she is one of 95 teachers nationally to receive a grant to inspire students to do independent science research, according to Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit group Society for Science.

The grants, with a cumulative value of $135,000, are being disbursed through the Society's STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Research Grants program.

Most grants are for $1,000, with a few awards at the $5,000 level.