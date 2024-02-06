Jackson High School teacher honored with STEM grant

Leanne Thele, a science teacher at Jackson High School, has been notified she is one of 95 teachers nationally to receive a grant to inspire students to do independent science research, according to Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit group Society for Science.
The grants, with a cumulative value of $135,000, are being disbursed through the Society's STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Research Grants program.
Most grants are for $1,000, with a few awards at the $5,000 level.
The program's aim is to help "exceptional science teachers from underserved and underrepresented communities" assist their students to do hands-on original science research and experiential learning projects.
Society for Science also gave a grant to another Southeast Missouri teacher -- Tiska Rodgers of Hayti High School in Pemiscot County.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.