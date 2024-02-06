Jackson grad lives his 'dream' with top pro golfer Bubba Watson

When golfer Bubba Watson walked off the last green of the Masters Tournament on April 10 in Augusta, Georgia, just over three weeks ago, in which the Floridian carded a four-day total of 7-over-par 295 to finish in a tie for 39th place — trailing close behind was his new full-time caddie, Jackson High School alum Gabe Sauer.
Sauer, a 2006 JHS graduate, became Watson's caddie in October after the two-time Masters champion severed his 15-year partnership with Ted Scott.
Sauer, 34, who lives today in Pensacola, Florida, talked with the Southeast Missourian about his profession — about what he calls the "business side" of golf.
I was more into golf since I grew up playing it, so basically right after high school, I went straight to Orlando after graduation and turned professional.
When I was very young, we lived on Otto Drive in Jackson. My mother, Mary Jane, actually worked at Bent Creek Golf Course, so at 4 or 5 years of age, the club became basically my day care. The golf course was kind enough to let me go and play every day. We would help with golfer's cards and inside the clubhouse. We did everything we could possibly do to go up and down that course. I knew early on that I was going to do golf my whole life because it was my dream. Later, my mother became an insurance agent so our family made the move to Kimbeland County Club. I recall playing nonstop there. My older brother, Stephen, and I would ride our bicycles with golf bags on our backs down East Jackson Boulevard to get to the course. Stephen lives in the Marble Hill area now. I played on Jackson's high school boys golf squad, too, under former coach Ron Cook.
Yes, junior varsity basketball until 10th grade but I decided to concentrate more on golf afterward. I recall when the Indians played during my era against Poplar Bluff's Tyler Hansbrough, who later went to North Carolina, won a championship there, and then had an NBA career.
When I turned professional at age 19, there was a recession on and not a lot of people were giving out sponsor money. I have a Jeep Grand Cherokee and I used to sleep in the car going into the next tournament. And to make a living, you're constantly traveling. It was taking a bit of a toll on me mentally, living that way, but I would never not do it again. It was such a fun experience as a player — learning from other guys, tinkering with my game and my swing. But I was also trying to figure out how to make the move over to the industry — to the business side. Working at a golf course, teaching others, is a little more of a consistent lifestyle with more stability to be sure.
I've known Bubba for awhile now. He's from the Pensacola area and I live there. We'd seen each other a good bit and had good chemistry. I'm extremely fortunate to work for a great golfer and entrepreneur. Bubba owns a piece of the Miami Marlins' AAA team. He owns multiple businesses and is into real estate. He and his business partner have taught me so much about the business of golf. For one thing, they've helped me figured out taxes while we're on tour.
What people need to understand is we're all there to make money and Bubba will play 15 to 20 events a year. I help him with keeping up his branding — and Bubba is the No. 1 golfer out there on social media. I help him maintain his mental focus while playing. A professional is fighting the crowds that gather on tour and that's tough to deal with sometimes when you're trying to line up a shot. A pro's adrenaline is pumping and as a caddie, you're trying to keep him as level as possible — trying to keep things light. Part of my job is also crowd control, helping with interviews and generally keeping people out of Bubba's way while he's trying to do his job.
Let's say it's 160 yards to the hole. I might be thinking a nine-iron but he might have a wedge in mind for that distance. So, if he wants my input — and you have to sense when your opinion is wanted — we'll give thought to the wind. I check the wind probably three times before we start a round. The wind is such a big factor; the type of grass at the front of the green is, too. If you have your golfer's back, and he trusts you, you might say to him, "Yeah, I believe in that club or that iron here." There's a scale on my yardage book where it shows me a compass. Sometimes we'll pick up a little dirt and throw it in the air to see what the wind does. Bubba expects me to have studied the course to know what the wind is and where it is coming from that day. He knows it's my first caddie year and I'm not as educated about the courses as other caddies might be, but he trusts me. What helps a lot is he's one of the funniest guys on the PGA tour and he's got a great sense of humor — so it's easier for me.
You gotta be quiet. I'll let Bubba talk it through and he's been doing this for a long time. He's been there. I'll try to boost his confidence when needed and tell him he's the best golfer in the world, that no one can hit these shots, no one can make this putt, all to get Bubba back into the zone. It's not flattery, either. He's the most talented golfer I've ever seen; nobody else out on tour can shape the ball the way Bubba does.
I do draw a salary plus a percentage of Bubba's earnings. The salary goes basically to cover my expenses getting to and from a tournament unless I'm fortunate enough to fly with Bubba on his jet. It's sort of like a salesman with a draw — and from that, I pay for my travel, hotel, food and rental car while on the road.
I think I could do this for a long time and I like to be outside. I always say caddies are athletes, too. There are caddies on tour in their 50s and 60s. I walk, on average, about 68 miles a week while on tour. I feel I can carry that bag until I drop.
We're just the biggest golf nuts out there — caddies and players alike. We all have a lot of camaraderie. What people don't know is we're all cheering for each other because we're all there to make money.
A busy month is ahead.
Sauer will join Watson for the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic from May 12 through 15 in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The pair will also head to the PGA Championship from May 19 through 22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
