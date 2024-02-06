Jackson grad lives his 'dream' with top pro golfer Bubba Watson

When golfer Bubba Watson walked off the last green of the Masters Tournament on April 10 in Augusta, Georgia, just over three weeks ago, in which the Floridian carded a four-day total of 7-over-par 295 to finish in a tie for 39th place — trailing close behind was his new full-time caddie, Jackson High School alum Gabe Sauer.

Sauer, a 2006 JHS graduate, became Watson's caddie in October after the two-time Masters champion severed his 15-year partnership with Ted Scott.

Sauer, 34, who lives today in Pensacola, Florida, talked with the Southeast Missourian about his profession — about what he calls the "business side" of golf.

Many young people go on to college after high school but you didn't. Tell us about your path.

I was more into golf since I grew up playing it, so basically right after high school, I went straight to Orlando after graduation and turned professional.

You got an early start with golf, correct?

When I was very young, we lived on Otto Drive in Jackson. My mother, Mary Jane, actually worked at Bent Creek Golf Course, so at 4 or 5 years of age, the club became basically my day care. The golf course was kind enough to let me go and play every day. We would help with golfer's cards and inside the clubhouse. We did everything we could possibly do to go up and down that course. I knew early on that I was going to do golf my whole life because it was my dream. Later, my mother became an insurance agent so our family made the move to Kimbeland County Club. I recall playing nonstop there. My older brother, Stephen, and I would ride our bicycles with golf bags on our backs down East Jackson Boulevard to get to the course. Stephen lives in the Marble Hill area now. I played on Jackson's high school boys golf squad, too, under former coach Ron Cook.

Did you play any other sports?

Yes, junior varsity basketball until 10th grade but I decided to concentrate more on golf afterward. I recall when the Indians played during my era against Poplar Bluff's Tyler Hansbrough, who later went to North Carolina, won a championship there, and then had an NBA career.

Tell us about your decision to leave the pro tour as a player.

When I turned professional at age 19, there was a recession on and not a lot of people were giving out sponsor money. I have a Jeep Grand Cherokee and I used to sleep in the car going into the next tournament. And to make a living, you're constantly traveling. It was taking a bit of a toll on me mentally, living that way, but I would never not do it again. It was such a fun experience as a player — learning from other guys, tinkering with my game and my swing. But I was also trying to figure out how to make the move over to the industry — to the business side. Working at a golf course, teaching others, is a little more of a consistent lifestyle with more stability to be sure.

Explain how you became Bubba Watson's caddie.

I've known Bubba for awhile now. He's from the Pensacola area and I live there. We'd seen each other a good bit and had good chemistry. I'm extremely fortunate to work for a great golfer and entrepreneur. Bubba owns a piece of the Miami Marlins' AAA team. He owns multiple businesses and is into real estate. He and his business partner have taught me so much about the business of golf. For one thing, they've helped me figured out taxes while we're on tour.