Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit

Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes was among the attendees of the 2024 Barron’s Advisor Women Summit from Dec. 4 to 6 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mothes has worked for the Edward Jones financial services in Jackson since 1999.

"This has been such a valuable experience, and I'm excited about the quality of the presenters and being surrounded by other women financial advisors," Mothes said in a news release. "This is the kind of event that helps me better my approach and enhance my knowledge, which all comes back to how well I can serve my clients."