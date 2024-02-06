All sections
BusinessDecember 16, 2024

Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit

Cheryl Mothes, an Edward Jones financial adviser from Jackson, attended the 2024 Barron’s Advisor Women Summit in Florida, joining 700 peers to discuss AI, women's leadership and the future of wealth.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cheryl Mothes
Cheryl Mothes

Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes was among the attendees of the 2024 Barron’s Advisor Women Summit from Dec. 4 to 6 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mothes has worked for the Edward Jones financial services in Jackson since 1999.

"This has been such a valuable experience, and I'm excited about the quality of the presenters and being surrounded by other women financial advisors," Mothes said in a news release. "This is the kind of event that helps me better my approach and enhance my knowledge, which all comes back to how well I can serve my clients."

The summit featured some 700 female financial advisers from across the country. Discussions focused on artificial intelligence use, women’s leadership and the future of women and wealth.

Mothes’ office is at 2820 E. Jackson Blvd.

