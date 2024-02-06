Jackson financial adviser Cheryl Mothes ranks high on Forbes list

Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes of Jackson was recently named the fifth best female wealth adviser in Missouri by Forbes and SHOOK Research.

Twenty-six Missourians placed on the eighth annual Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State rankings. There were 1,991 women ranked in total; they cumulatively manage more than $2.8 trillion in assets.

"What an honor to be named to such a prestigious list," Mothes said in a news release. "As a financial advisor, I am reminded of that old adage about how loving what you do means never working a day in your life. Every day, I enjoy quality time with individual clients, collaborating with them to find the possibilities for their lives and then celebrating their successes as we reach their goals. And I have the incredible good fortune to lead an amazing team dedicated to the well-being of our clients and our community."