Jackson father and son to represent cattle farmers

Jackson cattle farmer Brian Meier has been elected to serve as a delegate to the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, while his father, Paul "Butch" Meier, was elected to serve as an alternate delegate to the event set for Nov. 8 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The father-son cattlemen are longtime members of the American Angus Association, headquartered in St. Joseph, Missouri, and were elected by other cattle breeders in Missouri to represent them at the association's annual delegates convention.