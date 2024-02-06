Jackson farmer Tory Meyr feted

Tory Meyr, owner/operator of Meyr Farms in Jackson, earned a first-place state award in the 2022 National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) National Corn Yield Contest.
By yielding 310.8 bushels per acre, Meyr is one of the top corn yield producers in the nation, according to a news release.
