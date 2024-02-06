All sections
BusinessJune 5, 2023
Jackson farmer Tory Meyr feted
Tory Meyr, owner/operator of Meyr Farms in Jackson, earned a first-place state award in the 2022 National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) National Corn Yield Contest. By yielding 310.8 bushels per acre, Meyr is one of the top corn yield producers in the nation, according to a news release...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Tory Meyr
Tory Meyr, owner/operator of Meyr Farms in Jackson, earned a first-place state award in the 2022 National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) National Corn Yield Contest.

By yielding 310.8 bushels per acre, Meyr is one of the top corn yield producers in the nation, according to a news release.

Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

