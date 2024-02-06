Jackson eyes several business openings this summer, fall

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and major highway reconstruction at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, several new retail businesses are opening this summer and fall in Jackson.
Appearing last week at the Jackson Board of Aldermen study session, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Jen Berti pointed to several signs of retail growth in the community.
Listed alphabetically, Berti gave the aldermen updates on the following businesses:
- Best Western Plus — The four-story, 80-room hotel at 3003 S. Old Orchard Road near I-55 is hiring employees and plans to open by later this month or in early July.
- Blazin' Car Wash — Owned by Kevin Herberlie and located near the Jackson Walmart, Blazin' Car Wash will reportedly wash vehicles with "blazing" speed, up to 120 of them an hour (that's two a minute). The business is expected to open in the fall.
- Domino's Pizza — The new Domino's outlet, to be located on East Main Street next to SoutheastHEALTH's primary care facility, is larger (2,400 square feet) than the one its replacing and will offer some indoor seating, ample parking and a drive-through window. Owner Dave Bumpus says it should open by late summer.
- LT's Street Tacos — As of now, the business is a food truck on the parking lot by Stooges in front of the old Pizza Pro building on West Main Street, but construction is underway on a brick-and-mortar eatery to be known as Muchos Tacos. An opening date has not been announced.
- Sappington Outdoor — The business recently relocated to 4536 E. Jackson Blvd., the former home of Ashley Home Furnishings, which roughly tripled its floor space. Birti said Sappington reports "booming" sales and says the nearby highway construction hasn't impacted the business to a significant extent.
- Scooter's Coffee — Ground for this drive-through coffee shop on East Jackson Boulevard near the Town House Inn was broken in late May. Owners Bart and Keri Vandeven say it should be open this fall.
- SEMO Crawfish Co. — Located on East Jackson Boulevard next to the Rhodes 101 Stop not far from the Jackson Walmart, is scheduled to open this week and will feature a fresh seafood market as well as a restaurant and bar with indoor and outdoor seating.
- Stooges — Berti said the popular casual restaurant at 507 W. Main St. will reopen later this month.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.