BusinessJanuary 18, 2022

Jackson City Park holiday visits way up in 2021

Jackson City Park visits during the recent Christmas holiday season increased by nearly 10,000 in 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to city Alderman Dave Hitt. Hitt, one of two representatives for the city's Ward 2, said approximately 33,000 vehicles passed over a counter cable in the park, compared to roughly 24,000 in 2020...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This memorial display was inside Jackson City Park on Dec. 5. Jackson’s Board of Aldermen have been informed nearly 10,000 more cars visited the park’s holiday displays in 2021 compared to year earlier.
This memorial display was inside Jackson City Park on Dec. 5. Jackson's Board of Aldermen have been informed nearly 10,000 more cars visited the park's holiday displays in 2021 compared to year earlier.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com, file

Jackson City Park visits during the recent Christmas holiday season increased by nearly 10,000 in 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to city Alderman Dave Hitt.

Hitt, one of two representatives for the city's Ward 2, said approximately 33,000 vehicles passed over a counter cable in the park, compared to roughly 24,000 in 2020.

Hitt said the number of memorial displays seems to have increased significantly year-to-year.

