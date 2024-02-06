Jackson City Park holiday visits way up in 2021

Jackson City Park visits during the recent Christmas holiday season increased by nearly 10,000 in 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to city Alderman Dave Hitt.
Hitt, one of two representatives for the city's Ward 2, said approximately 33,000 vehicles passed over a counter cable in the park, compared to roughly 24,000 in 2020.
Hitt said the number of memorial displays seems to have increased significantly year-to-year.
