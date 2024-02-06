Jackson city engineer to depart

Anna Bergmark, city engineer for Jackson since June 2021, is leaving the municipality's employ effective Friday, Sept. 29.
Bergmark, a 1999 Jackson High School graduate, said she plans to pursue another career path.
Among the projects for which Bergmark had direct responsibility was the $1.7 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks project, which opened to the public May 17.
