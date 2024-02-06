All sections
BusinessFebruary 27, 2023
Jackson city building permit report for 2022
Jackson city building permit report for 2022

Rising inflation is reported as the cause of a nearly 17% increase in construction value for the city of Jackson last year compared to 2021, according to municipal building and planning manager Larry Miller. Total construction value for 2022 was $28,567,359, compared to 2021's figure of $24,429,365...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Heavy equipment from Perryville, Missouri-headquartered Robinson Construction on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1888 Kimbel Lane in Jackson. Robinson is working on a project for a sewer lift pump station for the City of Jackson.
Heavy equipment from Perryville, Missouri-headquartered Robinson Construction on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1888 Kimbel Lane in Jackson. Robinson is working on a project for a sewer lift pump station for the City of Jackson.Jeff Long

Rising inflation is reported as the cause of a nearly 17% increase in construction value for the city of Jackson last year compared to 2021, according to municipal building and planning manager Larry Miller.

Total construction value for 2022 was $28,567,359, compared to 2021's figure of $24,429,365.

Top five construction permits issued (2022)

  • $1,841,951: Sewer lift station at 1888 Kimbel Lane.
  • $1,841,331: Five-unit commercial building at 2441 E. Main St., Appleton Valley Farm Inc., Lichtenegger family.
  • $1,200,000: Ritter Communications fiber optic cable installation in various parts of the city.
  • $500,000: Freedom Fit Zone remodel at 2336 Old Orchard Road.
  • $439,900: Single family residence at 1731 Greensferry Road.

Other permit metrics

  • New single family homes: 39 begun in 2022 at a total value of $7,369,190, compared to 52 ($10,408,380) in 2021, a decrease of 13.
  • Residential remodeling: 33 projects begun for a declared value of $405,200, compared to 2021's 42 projects for $754,579 in 2021.
  • New commercial construction: Seven new buildings started last year at a total value of $5,735,577. In 2021, there were also seven buildings $3,530,816. for a total value of $5,254,178.
  • Commercial remodels/additions: 24 projects launched in 2022, with a construction value of $5,078,306. A year before, 21 projects started for $3,530,816.

