Jackson city building permit report for 2022

Rising inflation is reported as the cause of a nearly 17% increase in construction value for the city of Jackson last year compared to 2021, according to municipal building and planning manager Larry Miller.
Total construction value for 2022 was $28,567,359, compared to 2021's figure of $24,429,365.
