BusinessSeptember 12, 2022

Jackson Chamber's Gerau named to officer position on state board

Brian Gerau, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been elected vice president to the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority. According to a news release, MASBDA issues loans to ag-based industry in livestock, meat processing, dairy and ag startups...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Brian Gerau
Brian Gerau

Brian Gerau, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been elected vice president to the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority.

According to a news release, MASBDA issues loans to ag-based industry in livestock, meat processing, dairy and ag startups.

Missouri agriculture is an $88 billion industry and the state ranks second in the U.S. in total farms, third in beef cows and fourth in rice production.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
