Jackson Chamber's Gerau named to officer position on state board

Brian Gerau, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been elected vice president to the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority.
According to a news release, MASBDA issues loans to ag-based industry in livestock, meat processing, dairy and ag startups.
Missouri agriculture is an $88 billion industry and the state ranks second in the U.S. in total farms, third in beef cows and fourth in rice production.
