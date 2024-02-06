All sections
BusinessJuly 11, 2022

Jackson Chamber to host gatherings; Cape Chamber will hold ribbon-cutting

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has two events this week: n Business After Hours will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Edge Realty, 125 E. Main St. in uptown Jackson. n (b>July Business Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive, sponsored by Missouri Conservation Department...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has two events this week:

  • Business After Hours will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Edge Realty, 125 E. Main St. in uptown Jackson.
  • (b>July Business Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive, sponsored by Missouri Conservation Department.
n

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday at P&B Catering, 3916 Hopper Road.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

