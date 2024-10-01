All sections
BusinessOctober 6, 2024
Jackson chamber to hold trio of events
Discover Jackson Chamber's exciting week with a Business After Hours event, Partner Appreciation Luncheon, and Women's Impact Network Luncheon.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A special luncheon will be one of several events held during a busy week for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

To begin with, the chamber’s October Business After Hours event is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at United Land Title, 2911 Breckenridge Dr. in Cape Girardeau.

The Partner Appreciation Luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Hubble Creek Venue, 1506 S. Farmington Rd. in Jackson. Registration ended Oct. 4.

The October Women's Impact Network Luncheon: Protecting What Matters Most, will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, also occurring at Hubble Creek Venue. Tickets are $25 apiece and can be bought at the chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org/events.

