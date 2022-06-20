Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host four ribbon-cuttings this week:

Southern Roots Salon & Space , 10 a.m. today, 1704 Broadway, Suite 101.

Angel Garden Florist , 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1409 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite C.

White Rabbit Counseling & Trauma Recovery , noon Wednesday, 2846 Professional Court.

Bloom Medicinals , 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 1802 Broadway.

