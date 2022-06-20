All sections
BusinessJune 20, 2022

Jackson Chamber to hold Business Breakfast; Cape Chamber to host 4 ribbon-cuttings

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its June Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Saint Francis Healthcare is sponsor. n Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host four ribbon-cuttings this week:...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its June Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Saint Francis Healthcare is sponsor.

n

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host four ribbon-cuttings this week:

  • Southern Roots Salon & Space, 10 a.m. today, 1704 Broadway, Suite 101.
  • Angel Garden Florist, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1409 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite C.
  • White Rabbit Counseling & Trauma Recovery, noon Wednesday, 2846 Professional Court.
  • Bloom Medicinals, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 1802 Broadway.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

