BusinessDecember 9, 2024

Jackson chamber to hold afterhours, women’s impact networking events

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting networking events: Business After Hours on Dec. 10 at Kimbeland Country Club and the Women's Impact Network luncheon on Dec. 12 at Hubble Creek Venue.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pair of networking events over the coming week.

Its Business After Hours event will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Kimbeland Country Club, 2175 E. Jackson Blvd. Travel planners 1st Class Travel of Cape Girardeau will host the event.

The chamber’s Women’s Impact Network (WIN) will hold its December luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Hubble Creek Venue, 1506 S. Farmington Road in Jackson. Tickets for this event are $25 apiece. It will primarily focus on supporting local small businesses.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

