Jackson Chamber sells former post office to real estate firm

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, which focuses on business activity in and around the City of Jackson, did a little business itself Friday when it sold its headquarters to an area real estate company.

"We sold the building," chamber president Brian Gerau said Friday shortly after completing the transaction with Chris Cole of Realty Executives. According to Cole, "repairs, light remodeling and restoration" is underway at 125 E. Main St., once home of the Jackson post office.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. However, Gerau said he and other chamber staff will lease space in the building until they can find and move into new offices.

"We are looking," Gerau said. "In the meantime we will stay until we are able to find a new building."

He hopes that can be "in the next 90 days or so."