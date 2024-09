Business January 31, 2022

Jackson Chamber reminds of Globetrotters, Red & Black Affair

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce weekly email to its membership notes the following upcoming events: n Thursday: Harlem Globetrotters perform at 7 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. n Saturday: Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red & Black Affair will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Civic Center, with the theme "Party in the U.S.A." Tickets are available by calling (573) 243-9501...