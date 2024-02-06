The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women's Network Power Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Top of the Marq Restaurant, 338 Broadway.

There is no fee to attend but registration is encouraged on the chamber's website at www.capechamber.com.

