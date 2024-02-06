The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its January After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the chamber offices, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.
The chamber's Annual Banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women's Network Power Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Top of the Marq Restaurant, 338 Broadway.
There is no fee to attend but registration is encouraged on the chamber's website at www.capechamber.com.
