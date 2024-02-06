Jackson chamber plans business event

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s January Business Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library, Mingo Swamp Friends and The Bank of Missouri are hosting the event.
