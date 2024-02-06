All sections
BusinessJanuary 20, 2025

Jackson chamber plans business event

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its January Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Jackson Civic Center. The event is hosted by local organizations and businesses.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s January Business Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library, Mingo Swamp Friends and The Bank of Missouri are hosting the event.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

