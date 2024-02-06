Jackson, Cape, Scott chambers set October events

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an after hours reception Thursday to honor its retiring president and CEO John Mehner, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Library Downtown, 10 S. Spanish St.

Following the Mehner reception, in the same location, the Cape Girardeau chamber will host a Leadership Missouri Alumni event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. featuring the 2021 class of Leadership Missouri.

Alumni from Leadership Missouri, Leadership Cape and Leadership Jackson are all invited.

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce monthly morning coffee meeting is scheduled for 7:15 to 8 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Front Porch Hall, 1408 Main St., sponsored by the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

City Administrator Mike Dudek will speak. A light breakfast will be served.

