BusinessOctober 12, 2021

Jackson, Cape, Scott chambers set October events

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. today at United Land Title at 1210 Greenway Drive in Jackson. n The Jackson chamber's Business Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, sponsored by Coalter Insurance Group...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. today at United Land Title at 1210 Greenway Drive in Jackson.

n

The Jackson chamber's Business Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, sponsored by Coalter Insurance Group.

A presentation on Jackson's proposed 2.5% use tax on the November ballot is scheduled.

RSVPs are required at www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

The Jackson chamber has announced two upcoming ribbon-cuttings -- 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at Broad & Brush, 20 Main St., Suite 101, and at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Mortgage Place, 125 E. Main St., Suite C.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an after hours reception Thursday to honor its retiring president and CEO John Mehner, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Library Downtown, 10 S. Spanish St.

n

Following the Mehner reception, in the same location, the Cape Girardeau chamber will host a Leadership Missouri Alumni event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. featuring the 2021 class of Leadership Missouri.

Alumni from Leadership Missouri, Leadership Cape and Leadership Jackson are all invited.

n

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce monthly morning coffee meeting is scheduled for 7:15 to 8 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Front Porch Hall, 1408 Main St., sponsored by the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

City Administrator Mike Dudek will speak. A light breakfast will be served.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

