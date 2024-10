The City of Jackson issued commercial building permits in July to:

Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for construction of a mini-storage facility at 205 W. Deerwood Drive. The facility, owned by Donkers Inc. , has an estimated valuation of $520,676, according to the permit.

Mini Systems Inc. for construction of a self-storage facility at 1605 W. Jackson Blvd. owned by Rienhart Properties LLC at a listed estimated cost of $650,000.

Oak Creek Properties LLC and Nabors Construction LLC for expansion of the Public Defender's Office at 2360 N. High St. at an estimated cost of $100,000.

Columbia Construction Corp. for interior remodeling, including HVAC and sprinkler work, at Connection Point Church , 1506 S. Farmington Road, at an estimated cost of $500,000.

Zoellner Construction Co. Inc. for construction of a commercial building at 2801 Old Orchard Road owned by The Great Eight at an estimated construction cost of $900,000.