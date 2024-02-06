All sections
BusinessFebruary 13, 2023

Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Scott City chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has two events scheduled this week: n Business After Hours, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Freedom Fit Zone, 2336 Old Orchard Road in Jackson. n Business Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Cape Family Medical Clinic is sponsor...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Daniel Barker, lead personal trainer at Freedom Fit Zone, on Dec. 28 next to fitness equipment inside the club's new home at 2336 Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours event at the facility beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Daniel Barker, lead personal trainer at Freedom Fit Zone, on Dec. 28 next to fitness equipment inside the club's new home at 2336 Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours event at the facility beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.Jeff Long ~ jlogn@semissourian.com, file

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has two events scheduled this week:

  • Business After Hours, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Freedom Fit Zone, 2336 Old Orchard Road in Jackson.
  • Business Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Cape Family Medical Clinic is sponsor.

Two ribbon cuttings are slated in Jackson this week:

  • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Wes Langston Photography, 111 W. Main St.
  • 11:30 a.m. Friday, feb. 17, at EBO MD, 1334 Indian Parkway.

n

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has slated a ribbon-cutting for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway, to unveil a new exhibit.

n

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

The following have been named to Scott City Chamber's executive board for 2023: Blake Lingle, Tim Porch, Victor Phillips, Lexie Arnzen, Nathan Littlepage, Michael Umfleet and Lisa Heuring.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

