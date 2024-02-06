Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Scott City chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has two events scheduled this week:
Two ribbon cuttings are slated in Jackson this week:
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has slated a ribbon-cutting for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway, to unveil a new exhibit.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.
The following have been named to Scott City Chamber's executive board for 2023: Blake Lingle, Tim Porch, Victor Phillips, Lexie Arnzen, Nathan Littlepage, Michael Umfleet and Lisa Heuring.
