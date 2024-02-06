Jackson, Cape Girardeau chambers plan banquet, workshops for Friday

Two local chambers of commerce have planned a slew of events for Friday, Jan. 12.
The first is a "Living Intentionally" Lunch and Learn, featuring leadership coach Edward Leos. This will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce building at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Tickets cost $25 apiece.
The other event Friday will be the Annual Banquet, held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Tickets are $45 individually or $360 for an eight-person table.
It will provide strategies for effective communication and team engagement. Reservations have already closed.
