Jackson, Cape Girardeau chambers plan banquet, workshops for Friday

The other event Friday will be the Annual Banquet, held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Tickets are $45 individually or $360 for an eight-person table.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's event Friday, The Women's Network True Colors Workshop , is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

It will provide strategies for effective communication and team engagement. Reservations have already closed.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.