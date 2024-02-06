All sections
BusinessJanuary 8, 2024

Jackson, Cape Girardeau chambers plan banquet, workshops for Friday

Two local chambers of commerce have planned a slew of events for Friday, Jan. 12. n The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is holding two events Friday. The first is a "Living Intentionally" Lunch and Learn, featuring leadership coach Edward Leos. This will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce building at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Tickets cost $25 apiece...

Christopher Borro
Christopher Borro
Rob Gilligan, president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, introduces speakers during the chamber's First Friday Coffee event Friday, Jan. 5. Both his chamber and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold events Friday, Jan. 12.
Rob Gilligan, president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, introduces speakers during the chamber's First Friday Coffee event Friday, Jan. 5. Both his chamber and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold events Friday, Jan. 12.Christopher Borro

Two local chambers of commerce have planned a slew of events for Friday, Jan. 12.

  • The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is holding two events Friday.

The first is a "Living Intentionally" Lunch and Learn, featuring leadership coach Edward Leos. This will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce building at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Tickets cost $25 apiece.

The other event Friday will be the Annual Banquet, held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Tickets are $45 individually or $360 for an eight-person table.

  • The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's event Friday, The Women's Network True Colors Workshop, is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

It will provide strategies for effective communication and team engagement. Reservations have already closed.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
