Jackson, Cape Girardeau chamber news

A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at SoutheastHEALTH Women Services & Orthopedics, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson Chamber.

