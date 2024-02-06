Jackson, Cape Girardeau chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center.
The Jackson Chamber will hold its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at American Legion Upper Hall, 319 N. High St.
A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at SoutheastHEALTH Women Services & Orthopedics, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson Chamber.
