BusinessJanuary 9, 2023

Jackson, Cape Girardeau chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center. The Jackson Chamber will hold its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at American Legion Upper Hall, 319 N. High St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Matt Huber, left, receives the President's Award on Jan. 14 from Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau at the chamber's Annual Banquet at Jackson Civic Center. The 2023 banquet will be held at the Civic Center on Friday, Jan. 13.
Matt Huber, left, receives the President's Award on Jan. 14 from Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau at the chamber's Annual Banquet at Jackson Civic Center. The 2023 banquet will be held at the Civic Center on Friday, Jan. 13.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center.

The Jackson Chamber will hold its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at American Legion Upper Hall, 319 N. High St.

n

A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at SoutheastHEALTH Women Services & Orthopedics, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson Chamber.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
