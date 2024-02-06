Jackson, Cape County to participate in 'back-to-school' tax holiday

Jackson and Cape Girardeau County will again participate in Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday" coming up this weekend.

Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, Jackson and Cape Girardeau County, along with the State of Missouri, will waive sales taxes on all qualifying purchases. The idea is to give students, parents and anyone else who needs school supplies an opportunity to save money on everything from clothing and calculators to computers and software.

"We invite shoppers in Jackson and from all over Cape Girardeau County to come out and enjoy savings," said Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. "The holiday makes purchasing back to school supplies a little more affordable for our residents and those who drive to Jackson to shop."

The tax-free weekend concept dates back to August 2004 and in 2005, Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt signed a bill establishing an annual sales-tax holiday during the first weekend of August. The legislation suspends the state's 4.225% sales tax. Suspension of the Jackson and Cape Girardeau County sales taxes will result in a total savings of 7.725% on purchases made in Jackson.