BusinessAugust 2, 2021

Jackson, Cape County to participate in 'back-to-school' tax holiday

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Jackson and Cape Girardeau County will again participate in Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday" coming up this weekend.

Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, Jackson and Cape Girardeau County, along with the State of Missouri, will waive sales taxes on all qualifying purchases. The idea is to give students, parents and anyone else who needs school supplies an opportunity to save money on everything from clothing and calculators to computers and software.

"We invite shoppers in Jackson and from all over Cape Girardeau County to come out and enjoy savings," said Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. "The holiday makes purchasing back to school supplies a little more affordable for our residents and those who drive to Jackson to shop."

The tax-free weekend concept dates back to August 2004 and in 2005, Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt signed a bill establishing an annual sales-tax holiday during the first weekend of August. The legislation suspends the state's 4.225% sales tax. Suspension of the Jackson and Cape Girardeau County sales taxes will result in a total savings of 7.725% on purchases made in Jackson.

Purchases qualifying for the sales tax exemption include:

  • Clothing with taxable values of $100 or less per item.
  • School supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase.
  • Computer software with taxable value of $350 or less.
  • Personal computers and peripheral devices valued at $1,500 or less.
  • Graphing calculators valued at $150 or less.

Although qualifying items purchased in Cape Girardeau will not be subject to state or county sales tax, the city's sales tax will remain in effect during the tax-free weekend.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

