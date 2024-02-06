All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 6, 2021

Jackson, Cape chambers sponsor upcoming events

Space is still available for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber's Women's Network Speaker Series lunch later this week. The program, featuring U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Century Casino Event Center...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Space is still available for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber's Women's Network Speaker Series lunch later this week.

The program, featuring U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Century Casino Event Center.

A $25 registration fee, payable through the event section of the chamber's website -- www.capechamber.com -- includes lunch. Registration deadline is Wednesday.

n

The Cape chamber's July First Friday Coffee will be held this Friday. It was delayed one week in order not to conflict with the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. with a program starting at about 7:40 a.m.

First Friday Coffee gatherings are free for chamber members and their guests and include a light breakfast.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

n

Friday is the registration deadline for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's 41st annual Agri-Business Tour set for July 14.

The event, scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., will include tours of several agriculture industry operations and a complementary lunch.

To register, contact the chamber office at (573) 243-8131 or email Cheryl Ellis, assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.

n

General admission tickets are available through the Cape chamber website -- www.capechamber.com -- for the July 15 Cape Catfish baseball game at Capaha Park. The chamber will host a Business After Hours membership gathering during the game.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7:05 p.m.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decisi...
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims ag...
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy