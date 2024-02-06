Jackson, Cape chambers sponsor upcoming events

Space is still available for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber's Women's Network Speaker Series lunch later this week.

The program, featuring U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Century Casino Event Center.

A $25 registration fee, payable through the event section of the chamber's website -- www.capechamber.com -- includes lunch. Registration deadline is Wednesday.

The Cape chamber's July First Friday Coffee will be held this Friday. It was delayed one week in order not to conflict with the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. with a program starting at about 7:40 a.m.

First Friday Coffee gatherings are free for chamber members and their guests and include a light breakfast.