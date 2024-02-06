Jackson, Cape chambers sponsor upcoming events

Space is still available for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber's Women's Network Speaker Series lunch later this week.
The program, featuring U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Century Casino Event Center.
A $25 registration fee, payable through the event section of the chamber's website -- www.capechamber.com -- includes lunch. Registration deadline is Wednesday.
The Cape chamber's July First Friday Coffee will be held this Friday. It was delayed one week in order not to conflict with the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. with a program starting at about 7:40 a.m.
First Friday Coffee gatherings are free for chamber members and their guests and include a light breakfast.
Friday is the registration deadline for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's 41st annual Agri-Business Tour set for July 14.
The event, scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., will include tours of several agriculture industry operations and a complementary lunch.
To register, contact the chamber office at (573) 243-8131 or email Cheryl Ellis, assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.
General admission tickets are available through the Cape chamber website -- www.capechamber.com -- for the July 15 Cape Catfish baseball game at Capaha Park. The chamber will host a Business After Hours membership gathering during the game.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7:05 p.m.
