BusinessOctober 11, 2022

Jackson, Cape chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its October Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at United Land Title, 1210 Greenway Drive. n Lutheran Home and Saxony Village 50th Anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 2825 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its October Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at United Land Title, 1210 Greenway Drive.

Ribbon-cuttings

  • Lutheran Home and Saxony Village 50th Anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 2825 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.
  • Southeast Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) relocation at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 147 N. Lacey St., Suite 1, in Jackson.
  • Alliance Bank 25th anniversary at 11 a.m. Friday at 217 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

