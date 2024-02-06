Jackson business relocates to uptown district

Charmed at Cobblestone Corner, at the corner of South High and Adams streets in uptown Jackson, opened its new location Thursday.
The shop, operated by proprietor Celia Willett, previously operated for seven years at 1335 Old Cape Road.
Willett said the store specializes in gift items for babies, in home decor and also has a section for men — with T-shirts and jeans, among other offerings.
Charmed, Willett said, will keep the Nora Fleming line carried by the previous occupant of the space and will have pieces of painted furniture available for sale.
The store is open five days a week, Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.