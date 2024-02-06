All sections
BusinessOctober 31, 2022

Jackson Burger King razed, new one to be built

Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March. Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15, 1986, began Oct. 24...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson's Burger King on East Jackson Boulevard on Oct. 24, just prior to demolition. Owner Midamerica Hotels razed the eatery last week. The company said it will build a new restaurant, with a projected opening in March, at the same spot.
Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March.

Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15, 1986, began Oct. 24.

"Because of the building's age and a desire for an updated style, we made the decision to demolish and build new," said John Drury, Midamerica Hotels's vice president of construction.

Drury said the more than $1 million project will actually take up a slightly smaller footprint — 3,315-square-feet — compared to the former build out of 3,375.

"The structure was simply at the end of its useful life," Drury said, promising the same food and hopefully most of the same employees returning.

"We will have a double lane drive-through compared to our single lane before," he added.

Miami, Florida-based Burger King, founded in 1954, had 19,247 locations in 2021.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
