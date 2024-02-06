Jackson Burger King razed, new one to be built

Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March.

Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15, 1986, began Oct. 24.

"Because of the building's age and a desire for an updated style, we made the decision to demolish and build new," said John Drury, Midamerica Hotels's vice president of construction.

Drury said the more than $1 million project will actually take up a slightly smaller footprint — 3,315-square-feet — compared to the former build out of 3,375.