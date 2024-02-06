Jackson bowler Bass enters HOF

Brandi Bass, an agent with Coalter Insurance Group of Jackson, was inducted Oct. 9 along with four others into the Cape Girardeau U.S. Bowling Congress Hall of Fame during a dinner at Deerfield Lodge.
Bass follows her mother, Penny Bowers, into USBC's HOF, with Bowers entering the hall in 2006.
"My dad got me going with the game but it was mom who took the time to be at all my leagues and tournaments," Bass said. "If it wasn't for the two of them, I wouldn't have ever started bowling."
Other local HOF inductees are Jamie Brown, Kyle Bruce, Mark Statler and Janette Wilder.
Bass said her mother's best advice about bowling was, "Remember, spares are your friend."
A bowling coach with Jackson High School in addition to her insurance vocation, Bass has bowled permanently at Jackson Lanes since 2004.
