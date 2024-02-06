Jackson bowler Bass enters HOF

Brandi Bass, an agent with Coalter Insurance Group of Jackson, was inducted Oct. 9 along with four others into the Cape Girardeau U.S. Bowling Congress Hall of Fame during a dinner at Deerfield Lodge.

Bass follows her mother, Penny Bowers, into USBC's HOF, with Bowers entering the hall in 2006.

"My dad got me going with the game but it was mom who took the time to be at all my leagues and tournaments," Bass said. "If it wasn't for the two of them, I wouldn't have ever started bowling."