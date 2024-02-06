All sections
BusinessApril 20, 2020

Jackson boutique surviving COVID with online sales, PPP

Shelly Lane and her partner Heather Summers co-own Summers Lane Boutique, one of several small shops in uptown Jackson trying to keep going in the wake of the current pandemic. The impact of the coronavirus has been a shock to all businesses, particularly those such as Summers Lane on South High Street, which usually are heavily dependent on foot traffic for sales...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Summers Lane Boutique, 121 S. High St. in Jackson, seen here Friday, is closed to the public but is staying open online.
Summers Lane Boutique, 121 S. High St. in Jackson, seen here Friday, is closed to the public but is staying open online.

Shelly Lane and her partner Heather Summers co-own Summers Lane Boutique, one of several small shops in uptown Jackson trying to keep going in the wake of the current pandemic.

The impact of the coronavirus has been a shock to all businesses, particularly those such as Summers Lane on South High Street, which usually are heavily dependent on foot traffic for sales.

"(Our business) is down 75%, at least," said Lane, who with Summers opened their storefront in 2018.

"But we're working our butts off," she added.

The store itself is closed but its operations have migrated to Facebook.

Summers Lane Boutique, 121 S. High St. in Jackson, seen here Friday is closed to the public but is staying open online.
Summers Lane Boutique, 121 S. High St. in Jackson, seen here Friday is closed to the public but is staying open online.

"We actually began (the business) online in 2017 and thought we'd never go into a bricks-and-mortar location," Lane said, "but an opportunity (in uptown) came up."

COVID-19 is temporarily forcing the pair to return to an all-virtual operation.

The Summers Lane website touts the business as the 2019 Missouri Boutique of the Year, selling women's clothing, shoes and accessories.

Customers who check in to the Summers Lane Facebook page will frequently see live presentations. The owners try on clothes and invite those viewing to purchase through the website while they watch.

"They will see a number at the top of the screen while we're showing the item," Lane said.

"You put in your size, add the item to the cart, and the page will take you right to checkout," said Lane, a Malden, Missouri, native.

Those who miss the live Facebook show can order via private message.

Because the pair started the boutique online, Shelly and Heather already had the tech-savvy to go back to web-based sales once the store closed to the public March 21.

"We closed before the governor's shutdown order was put in place," Lane said.

"(Heather and I) couldn't in good conscience tell our kids they couldn't go to their friends' houses and we keep the store open," she added.

"At least a quarter of our business was online already even before (COVID-19)," said Lane, 45. "We're making it," she added.

Boutiques unable to move their wares may sell them at a "boutique bash" in February. The event was most recently staged at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

In the meantime, Summers Lane has been approved through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of the Small Business Administration.

"With that money, we'll be bringing back two of our part-timers next week," Lane said.

Brian Gerau, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, suggested being creative is the way to survive the COVID-19 storm.

"Social media is free," Gerau said, "so use it.

"Other uptown businesses are offering specials, discounts and curbside service," he added. "Barrel 131, for example, is offering webinars, virtual educational events."

"I think that's a really smart way to stay in front of your customers when they can't walk through the door now," he added.

Gerau said the chamber is advising its members to "take the temperature" of their customers.

"While you're at home, call your customers, check in on them," Gerau said. "Don't try to sell them anything, just remind them you care."

Business
