Jackson boutique surviving COVID with online sales, PPP

Shelly Lane and her partner Heather Summers co-own Summers Lane Boutique, one of several small shops in uptown Jackson trying to keep going in the wake of the current pandemic.

The impact of the coronavirus has been a shock to all businesses, particularly those such as Summers Lane on South High Street, which usually are heavily dependent on foot traffic for sales.

"(Our business) is down 75%, at least," said Lane, who with Summers opened their storefront in 2018.

"But we're working our butts off," she added.

The store itself is closed but its operations have migrated to Facebook.

Summers Lane Boutique, 121 S. High St. in Jackson, seen here Friday is closed to the public but is staying open online. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semoball.com

"We actually began (the business) online in 2017 and thought we'd never go into a bricks-and-mortar location," Lane said, "but an opportunity (in uptown) came up."

COVID-19 is temporarily forcing the pair to return to an all-virtual operation.

The Summers Lane website touts the business as the 2019 Missouri Boutique of the Year, selling women's clothing, shoes and accessories.

Customers who check in to the Summers Lane Facebook page will frequently see live presentations. The owners try on clothes and invite those viewing to purchase through the website while they watch.

"They will see a number at the top of the screen while we're showing the item," Lane said.

"You put in your size, add the item to the cart, and the page will take you right to checkout," said Lane, a Malden, Missouri, native.

Those who miss the live Facebook show can order via private message.