Jackson Area Chamber Agri-Business Tour set for July 20

42rd Agri-Business Tour of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is July 20. RSVP deadline is July 15 by calling (573) 243-8131 or via email to assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.

Buses depart from University of Missouri Extension Center at 684 W. Jackson Trail at 9 a.m. with expected return at 3:30 p.m.

Four stops are scheduled: Reeds Metals; David Barton Agriculture Research Center; American Tractor Museum, with lunch served courtesy of SEMO Cattlemen's Association; and Apple Creek Winery.