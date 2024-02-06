All sections
BusinessJuly 5, 2022

Jackson Area Chamber Agri-Business Tour set for July 20

42rd Agri-Business Tour of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is July 20. RSVP deadline is July 15 by calling (573) 243-8131 or via email to assistant@jacksonmochamber.org. Buses depart from University of Missouri Extension Center at 684 W. Jackson Trail at 9 a.m. with expected return at 3:30 p.m...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Participants in the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Tour in July 2012 observed operations at Richardet Feedyards in Perry County.
Participants in the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Tour in July 2012 observed operations at Richardet Feedyards in Perry County.Southeast MIssourian file

42rd Agri-Business Tour of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is July 20. RSVP deadline is July 15 by calling (573) 243-8131 or via email to assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.

Buses depart from University of Missouri Extension Center at 684 W. Jackson Trail at 9 a.m. with expected return at 3:30 p.m.

Four stops are scheduled: Reeds Metals; David Barton Agriculture Research Center; American Tractor Museum, with lunch served courtesy of SEMO Cattlemen's Association; and Apple Creek Winery.

There is no fee for the tour with those who attend required to use provided transportation.

Tour sponsors: Coop Service Center; Kcoe Isom; American Industrial Transportation; Commerce Bank; MFA; Farm Credit Services; Peoples Bank; Southern Bank; Montgomery Bank; The Bank of Missouri; Agrisystems; First State Community Bank; Wood & Huston Bank; Alliance Bank; SEMO Cattleman's Association; and Jackson School District.

The one-day event is said to be one of the longest running agriculture tours in the state.

