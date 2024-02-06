Jackson ALDI's construction progressing

Framing support columns are in place for the new Jackson ALDI market under construction at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., next door to Alliance Bank. Steve Ward, job site superintendent for Chesterfield, Missouri's Knoebel Construction, said Friday, June 9, the project is still scheduled for completion in mid-to-late September. Next up for the builder is erecting I-beam girders for the planned 21,682-square-foot grocery store. A total of 10 subcontractors are involved in building the market, which will have its own dedicated entrance off East Jackson Boulevard to accommodate shoppers. Site preparation began in late March. Jeff Long