Jackson ALDI sets grand opening events

A grand opening for the ALDI store in Jackson at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag of ALDI products and a gift card as part of the company's ALDI Golden Ticket giveaway program. All shoppers will be able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the grand opening weekend from Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 10.

"Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we've been voted the price leader for six years running," Rob Jeffries, O'Fallon, Missouri, regional vice president for ALDI, said in a news release. "We're excited to open our first ALDI store in Jackson and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping."

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It will feature curbside pickup and grocery delivery options as well as conventional in-person shopping.