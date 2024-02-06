Jackson accepts physician assistant role in Cape Girardeau

Jenna M. Jackson, PA-C, has accepted a physician assistant role at Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, a Saint Francis Medical Partner.
Jackson, board certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, holds degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
