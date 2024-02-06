Jack Ruopp retires from Hudson Chiropractic

Ruopp is a second-generation chiropractor; his father, Dudley Ruopp, started a family business in Cape Girardeau in 1946. The younger Ruopp sold the practice to Dr. Seth Hudson and Hudson Chiropractic in 2019 but remained on as a chiropractor.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.