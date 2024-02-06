Jack Ruopp retires from Hudson Chiropractic

After 38 years of treating patients, Dr. Jack Ruopp is retiring from the chiropractic business.
Thursday, Dec. 28, was the longtime chiropractic doctor's last day on the job. According to a social media post from his employer, Hudson Chiropractic in Cape Girardeau, Ruopp is retiring to spend more time with his family.
Ruopp is a second-generation chiropractor; his father, Dudley Ruopp, started a family business in Cape Girardeau in 1946. The younger Ruopp sold the practice to Dr. Seth Hudson and Hudson Chiropractic in 2019 but remained on as a chiropractor.
