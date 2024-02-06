When hundreds of workers were laid off following the Tyson Foods plant closure in Dexter and the Magnitude 7 Metals plant closure in Marston, the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri (WDB) was on the case to help connect them with new job opportunities.

Gretchen Morse, president and chief operating officer of WDB, oversees workers covering 13 counties, from St. Francois County south to the Bootheel, with offices in Park Hills, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Kennett. Hers is one of 13 WDB regions across the state.

The WDBs exist to help connect people looking for work with employers looking for workers and vice versa. In the Southeast Missouri region alone, Morse said they assisted some 10,000 workers in 2023. These included many laid-off plant workers.

“A lot of those individuals came in, received training in a new industry, and we got them employed,” Morse said.