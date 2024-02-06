IRS targeting wealthy taxpayers for payment

IRS commissioner Danny Werfel said Friday, Sept. 8, Internal Revenue Service will pursue an estimated 1,600 U.S. millionaires believed to owe at least $250,000 each to the U.S. Treasury.
Werfel called it an expanded push to make sure wealthy taxpayers pay their fair share.
Southeast Missouri congressman and House Ways and Means Committee chairman Jason Smith, in an Aug. 19 "Weekly Capitol Report" to constituents, wrote the following about IRS:
"Americans of all political stripes have learned over the years to dread three letters of the alphabet: I-R-S. Internal Revenue Service is a fearsome government agency with an incredibly disturbing history of abusing its power. Under President (Barack) Obama, senior career officials in the agency were overtly targeting conservatives for their political beliefs, and under President (Joe) Biden the agency engaged in leaking highly sensitive taxpayer information to help advance Biden's tax increases."
