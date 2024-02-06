IRS targeting wealthy taxpayers for payment

Jason Smith

Southeast Missouri congressman and House Ways and Means Committee chairman Jason Smith, in an Aug. 19 "Weekly Capitol Report" to constituents, wrote the following about IRS:

"Americans of all political stripes have learned over the years to dread three letters of the alphabet: I-R-S. Internal Revenue Service is a fearsome government agency with an incredibly disturbing history of abusing its power. Under President (Barack) Obama, senior career officials in the agency were overtly targeting conservatives for their political beliefs, and under President (Joe) Biden the agency engaged in leaking highly sensitive taxpayer information to help advance Biden's tax increases."

