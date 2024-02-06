IRS boosts mileage rate

Internal Revenue Service has announced a mid-year adjustment to the standard mileage rate for the second half of 2022 because of escalating inflation.
On July 1, the rate will increase from 58.5 cents a mile to 62.5 cents. The 14 cents a mile rate for charitable organizations remains unchanged.
