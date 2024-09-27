MarketWatch Guides recently reported its insights on the financial literacy of American adults. Among the key findings: Only about 57% of U.S. adults are financially literate. It’s a sobering commentary on today’s society but also about what we’re teaching young people before they become adults. Knowing how to handle finances is a process best introduced as soon as a child understands that money can buy things. So are things like saving for retirement, buying a house or paying off debt.

There are a variety of ways to educate children, who will be our business leaders of the future. And there are programs for adults, too. Most banks offer safeguards and teaching elements to educate the public about keeping their finances on track. There are also several not-for-profit organizations that lead hands-on educational classes or experiences about managing money.

Junior Achievement USA, a not-for-profit organization that inspires and prepares young people for success, partners with local corporations and individuals to fund and deliver programs to local students. Their programs cover topics related to money management and budgeting, spending versus saving, and work and career readiness.

Several local banks are involved with Junior Achievement USA, sponsoring in-school classes taught by volunteers. Assistant branch manager Latoya Carter and universal banker Sonnie Underwood, both at Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau, participate in the program. Throughout the school year, they visit elementary grade classes in the Cape Girardeau Public School system, conducting weekly 45-minute sessions for six weeks.

“My most recent experience involved sessions about how our money travels through the community,” Underwood said. “Students simulated jobs at a pizza place, earning an hourly wage. They learned about taxes on purchases and how taxes are used in the community. During discussions about what to do with their paycheck, they learned about prioritizing their spending, the difference between wants and needs and why savings accounts are important.”

During the sessions, the students are introduced to Montgomery Bank’s Kid’s Club savings program for children 12 and under. Earning interest on their deposits, as well as the $1 birthday vouchers, and other special events, help make saving money fun. Students are able to tour the bank, giving them a better idea of how money works and what happens to it. On a recent visit to the Broadway branch, a local fourth-grade class chatted with the tellers and bankers about what they do and learned how deposits and withdrawals are handled.

“A view inside the vault was an eye-opener,” Carter said, “inspiring a discussion about how a bank uses your money for a variety of things, rather than just having it locked away in the vault.”

Nita Pickens, regional financial empowerment supervisor at The Bank of Missouri, talked about her experience with Junior Achievement USA and other programs provided by their bank.

“Junior Achievement keeps the kids engaged and they seem to learn a lot about money,” Pickens said. “However, it is only one of the ways that we help educate people about money and taking care of one’s finances. Our website offers a number of tools to keep your finances on track, like saving money, starting a business and making a budget. We believe in encouraging young entrepreneurs.”