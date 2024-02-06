Ross Bennett decided he wanted to do something different for the 33 employees of Bennett Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau — something beyond compensation, beyond a safe and cordial working environment and beyond all the intangible comforts that tend to accrue in working for a stable business with long roots in the community.

The answer came when Bennett listened to his work colleagues.

"We do yearly reviews and I sit down with every employee of the practice to talk about goals and professional development. I decided to add personal goals into the evaluation process — and in doing that, I saw a recurring theme of health, wellness and fitness," Bennett explained.

Some companies, Bennett acknowledged, purchase gym memberships for their employees or offer a reimbursement of a fitness center fee.

A valuable perk, no doubt, but Bennett didn't think such an arrangement would fit his people.

"We have mainly working moms here — in fact, 31 of our 33 staff members are women. The annual reviews showed they value their health and fitness but don't have the opportunity to leave our office, drive somewhere else, spend an hour in a gym, then have to go do all the things a working mother has to do — and we thought what a cool employee benefit having an on-site gym would be," he said.

A magazine cover with Dr. Ross Bennett's head superimposed is found in the gym of the lower level of Bennett Family Dentistry, 989 N. Mount Auburn Road. Submitted

A father's influence

Bennett's late father, Mike, started the original family dental practice in 1978 in Cape Girardeau and passed away in October 2020.

A piece of advice the elder Bennett gave his son was impactful.

"Dad encouraged me to get an MBA because he thought folks in health care needed some business education," Ross explained.

"In doing that MBA, we did research of Fortune 500 companies and their best practices, and if you look at some elite firms throughout the nation and the world, they have these fitness facilities in their corporate centers. Ours was not going to be what Apple has or a Google-type fitness facility at Bennett Family Dentistry, but I thought if we used the lower level of our office, we could provide this benefit. I floated the idea to the staff and they were ecstatic. They lit up and said a fitness center on-site here at work would be a total game-changer."

Exercise equipment in Bennett Family Dentistry's on-site gym. Submitted

Idea to reality

Bennett said the practice, at 989 N. Mount Auburn Road, was blessed with a large enough building to house a fitness center in the lower level — as 60% of the basement was left open as unfinished space when the structure opened in March 2020, just before COVID temporarily shut down many businesses.

For Bennett, space for a gym was not an issue but the cost had to be worked out.

"I sat down with my wife who is a fitness instructor; and my mom, who was a teacher; and my office manager, who is my aunt. Together we talked through the ramifications of building a fitness facility," Bennett said.

The total cost to build the basement gym was $30,000, what Bennett called a "sizable investment."