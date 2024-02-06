Internet, intuition can help businesses spot next big thing

NEW YORK -- When small business owners want to divine what consumer spending trends will be months from now, their methods can be as sophisticated as internet analytics or as basic as plain old intuition.

At Moriarty's Gem Art, co-owner Jeff Moriarty tracks searches on the jewelry company's website and on Google Trends, a site that analyzes what people are looking for online.

"If we see a gemstone or a style of ring or certain metal type gaining popularity in a Google Trends report, we'll create pieces and see how they sell," said Moriarty, whose company is located in the Chicago suburb of Crown Point, Indiana.

While current sales trends are important for small retailers and manufacturers, it can be more critical to get a sense of what the next big seller will be, whether it's the hot toy during the holiday season, a fashion silhouette or a smartphone. Owners can get clues from internet searches, and deeper insights by looking at the data creatively and discerning how consumer tastes are changing. Knowing what's in the style and manufacturing pipeline can also help in anticipating trends.

Social media is another resource. Andrew Thornton and William Jones stay on top of trends by connecting with the customers of their jewelry and bead store.

Tibetan hand-made beads are displayed among hundreds of other beads available for sale at the jewelry and art store, Allegory Gallery, on Feb. 28 in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. Keith Srakocic ~ Associated Press

"Social media helps inform your understanding of consumer psychology and allows you to plan accordingly and make changes," said Thornton, co-owner of Allegory Gallery in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. "It can be useful to learn who your customer is and figure out how to better serve them."

Apparel retailers should follow blogs and social media accounts of people in the fashion industry, including stylists who select clothes for celebrities, said Bob Phibbs, owner of The Retail Doctor, a consulting business. Phibbs noted Walmart commercials during the telecast of last month's Academy Awards featured well-known Hollywood stylists.

"Follow them on Instagram and see what they're dressing people in," Phibbs said.

Taylor Mack stays on top of book trends on Instagram, where book lovers connect at #bookstagram. Mack, who owns SilverFire Books, an online used book store, said she's able to engage with customers on social media, and also see what they want.

"I do market research by taking social cues from what users post on Instagram -- the products they're buying, the buzzworthy books they're reading, and their lifestyles," said Mack, who lives in Issaquah, Washington.

A selection of bracelets are displayed for sale at the Allegory Gallery shop Feb. 28 in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. Keith Srakocic ~ Associated Press

Owners need to look creatively at sales or search data, no matter where they get it, to try to predict what's next, said Marshal Cohen, a senior analyst at NPD Group, a company that tracks consumer trends. Two years ago, Cohen saw signs loungewear sales were going to increase. He forecast sales of products people use when they're staying close to home -- such as board games and cookware -- would also increase, and they did.