Interim tag removed for SEMO's Presson

Dan Presson, who was formally named Dec. 16, 2022, as interim assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, has seen the "interim" tag removed from his title.
"I'm excited to continue working with the university and community in this role," Presson told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
"As an institution, we have a great opportunity to work with employers through the region to impact the workforce and econoomic development."
Presson also serves as incumbent Ward 1 councilman for the city of Cape Girardeau.
John Mehner, who originated the position Presson now occupies after serving 28 years as president/CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, relocated to Collierville, Tennessee, earlier this year.
