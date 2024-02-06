Interim tag removed for SEMO's Presson

Dan Presson, who was formally named Dec. 16, 2022, as interim assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, has seen the "interim" tag removed from his title.

"I'm excited to continue working with the university and community in this role," Presson told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

"As an institution, we have a great opportunity to work with employers through the region to impact the workforce and econoomic development."