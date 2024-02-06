All sections
BusinessOctober 2, 2023

Inspections, approvals report

Nine restaurants have been approved recently by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. At the Tuesday, Sept. 26, meeting of the county's health department board of trustees, the following culinary operations were reported as approved: Izakaya Yuzu, Turk Dawgs food truck, Armstrong Outdoors bar, Serve trailer, Southern Style Cooking on Wheels, Broadway Bistro, Green's Garden, Houck Stadium concessions and Marble Hill Cakes

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Sam Mehring, left, and Abby Collum serve up fries Sept. 14 at the 2023 SEMO District Fair in Arena Park. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center inspected 62 food stands at this year's fair.
Sam Mehring, left, and Abby Collum serve up fries Sept. 14 at the 2023 SEMO District Fair in Arena Park. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center inspected 62 food stands at this year's fair.Danny Walter

Nine restaurants have been approved recently by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 26, meeting of the county's health department board of trustees, the following culinary operations were reported as approved:

Izakaya Yuzu, Turk Dawgs food truck, Armstrong Outdoors bar, Serve trailer, Southern Style Cooking on Wheels, Broadway Bistro, Green's Garden, Houck Stadium concessions and Marble Hill Cakes.

Additionally, the department reported 62 food stands operated at the 2023 SEMO District Fair from Sept. 9 through 16, and 157 inspections and spot-checks were conducted at the fair site in Arena Park.

