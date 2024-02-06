Inspections, approvals report

Nine restaurants have been approved recently by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
At the Tuesday, Sept. 26, meeting of the county's health department board of trustees, the following culinary operations were reported as approved:
Izakaya Yuzu, Turk Dawgs food truck, Armstrong Outdoors bar, Serve trailer, Southern Style Cooking on Wheels, Broadway Bistro, Green's Garden, Houck Stadium concessions and Marble Hill Cakes.
Additionally, the department reported 62 food stands operated at the 2023 SEMO District Fair from Sept. 9 through 16, and 157 inspections and spot-checks were conducted at the fair site in Arena Park.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.