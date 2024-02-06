Input sought for planned Gordonville roundabout

A public meeting for a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection at Highway 25 and Route K at Gordonville is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School, 653 Route Z.

"We conducted a study to examine installing a traffic signal or constructing a roundabout in this location," said Tim Pickett, Missouri Department of Transportation project manager. "Through the study, the preferred alternate was to construct a roundabout, [which] will help traffic flow efficiently and will result in fewer delays during non-peak hours."

MoDOT's Andy Meyer, in Wednesday, Nov. 16, remarks to Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the proposed $750,000 roundabout will address traffic issues subsequent to the October 2021 completion of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange.

"We have seen an uptick in traffic volume (at Gordonville) as a result of the finish of the Center Junction project," Meyer said.

Citizens are invited to stop by during the come-and-go session to discuss roundabout plans with MoDOT's project team.