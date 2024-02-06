All sections
November 21, 2022
Input sought for planned Gordonville roundabout
A public meeting for a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection at Highway 25 and Route K at Gordonville is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School, 653 Route Z.
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Walmart truck passes through the Route K/Highway 25 intersection Thursday, Nov. 17, at Gordonville. Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 6, about a planned roundabout at the location.
A Walmart truck passes through the Route K/Highway 25 intersection Thursday, Nov. 17, at Gordonville. Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 6, about a planned roundabout at the location.

A public meeting for a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection at Highway 25 and Route K at Gordonville is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School, 653 Route Z.

"We conducted a study to examine installing a traffic signal or constructing a roundabout in this location," said Tim Pickett, Missouri Department of Transportation project manager. "Through the study, the preferred alternate was to construct a roundabout, [which] will help traffic flow efficiently and will result in fewer delays during non-peak hours."

MoDOT's Andy Meyer, in Wednesday, Nov. 16, remarks to Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the proposed $750,000 roundabout will address traffic issues subsequent to the October 2021 completion of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange.

"We have seen an uptick in traffic volume (at Gordonville) as a result of the finish of the Center Junction project," Meyer said.

Citizens are invited to stop by during the come-and-go session to discuss roundabout plans with MoDOT's project team.

Timeline

Project is expected to be let in May, with construction beginning as early as summer 2023.

Construction, MoDOT said, will be staged to allow the area to remain open with minor, short-term lane closures as connections are made to the existing pavement.

Completion is anticipated in winter 2023.

