Innovation summit held in Cape Girardeau

Rural Innovation Network (RIN) held a three-day summit in Cape Girardeau last week with representatives from 21 rural communities drawn from Oregon to Maine to discuss their digital economies, companies and jobs of the future.

"About eight years ago, we started this work with a vision to be a catalyst of economic growth for Cape," said Codefi co-founder Chris Carnell. "We're honored to host communities from around the nation working on similar problems, sharing learnings and best practices."