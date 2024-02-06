All sections
BusinessMay 23, 2022

Innovation summit held in Cape Girardeau

Rural Innovation Network (RIN) held a three-day summit in Cape Girardeau last week with representatives from 21 rural communities drawn from Oregon to Maine to discuss their digital economies, companies and jobs of the future. "About eight years ago, we started this work with a vision to be a catalyst of economic growth for Cape," said Codefi co-founder Chris Carnell. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rural Innovation Network Summit was held last week at Codefi in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower. Addressing the attendees Wednesday in a plenary session were, from left to right, Codefi co-founder James Stapleton, Codefi co-founder Chris Carnell and Breyana Ray, director of Rural Innovation Network.
Rural Innovation Network Summit was held last week at Codefi in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower. Addressing the attendees Wednesday in a plenary session were, from left to right, Codefi co-founder James Stapleton, Codefi co-founder Chris Carnell and Breyana Ray, director of Rural Innovation Network.

Rural Innovation Network (RIN) held a three-day summit in Cape Girardeau last week with representatives from 21 rural communities drawn from Oregon to Maine to discuss their digital economies, companies and jobs of the future.

"About eight years ago, we started this work with a vision to be a catalyst of economic growth for Cape," said Codefi co-founder Chris Carnell. "We're honored to host communities from around the nation working on similar problems, sharing learnings and best practices."

The director of Colorado-based RIN is Breyana Ray, Her husband, Rick, is the former head men's basketball coach at Southeast Missouri State University.

